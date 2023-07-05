Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,146. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

