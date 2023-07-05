Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22. 1,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

