Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Free Report) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares trading hands.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

