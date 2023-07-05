Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHL remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,572. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.