Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Buys 2,475 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £3,564 ($4,523.42).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 2,189 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,568.07 ($4,528.58).
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Isabel Liu acquired 3,538 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,409.19).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Shares of GRID opened at GBX 142.79 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £772.92 million, a P/E ratio of 332.56 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 133.25 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.19.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.34) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
