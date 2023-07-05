Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Buys 2,475 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £3,564 ($4,523.42).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 2,189 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,568.07 ($4,528.58).

On Wednesday, April 12th, Isabel Liu acquired 3,538 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,409.19).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 142.79 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £772.92 million, a P/E ratio of 332.56 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 133.25 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.19.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,627.91%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.34) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Featured Articles

