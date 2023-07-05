Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O) Declares Dividend of GBX 18.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance

LON:GV1O opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £22.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.25. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 86 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.12).

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in growth capital, long term renewable energy projects including ground mounted solar, roof mounted solar and small wind sectors. It seeks to invest in projects based in the United Kingdom.

