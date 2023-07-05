Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O) Declares Dividend of GBX 18.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance
LON:GV1O opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £22.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.25. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 86 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.12).
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1
