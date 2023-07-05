Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Update

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 5.7 %

GDYN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 972,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,196. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $719.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.