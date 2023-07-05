Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.65 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $470,861.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,778.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00340594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.23 or 0.00890989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00543940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00063561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00145482 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

