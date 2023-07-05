Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,917. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -9.68%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

