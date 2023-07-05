Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,490,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,967,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of CHKP opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

