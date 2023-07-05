Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,105 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

