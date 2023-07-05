Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABFree Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GBAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 17,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

