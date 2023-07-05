Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.23

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.23 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 120.40 ($1.53). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 122.70 ($1.56), with a volume of 537,248 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 259 ($3.29) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £266.49 million, a PE ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.66.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

