Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Critical Comparison

Hancock Whitney and Independent Bank are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hancock Whitney pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 32.92% 15.73% 1.49% Independent Bank 33.75% 9.54% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hancock Whitney and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 2 4 1 2.86 Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus price target of $47.94, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.90%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.47 billion 2.31 $524.09 million $6.03 6.53 Independent Bank $757.51 million 2.69 $263.81 million $5.94 7.77

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance. The company provides investment services, which includes stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fee-based managed accounts, exchange treaded funds, and units investment trusts; annuities including fixed, indexed, and variable annuities; and insurances, such as term, life, disability, and single-premier wealth transfer insurance. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, healthcare banking, government finance, and international banking including foreign exchange, and import and export services; and treasury management services, which includes ACH, wire transfer, and bill pay manager, as well as electronic and cash check deposits. Further, the company provides retirement and custodian accounts, merchant services, payment and virtual card solutions, corporate underwriting services, and private and institutional asset management services including retirement plan and institutional services, and corporate trust. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, and consumer real estate. In addition, it provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

