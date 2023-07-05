Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 830,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,080. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

