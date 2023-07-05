Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 167 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 802.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 375,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

