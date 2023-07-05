Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

