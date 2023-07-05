Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $201,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 95.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.32. The company had a trading volume of 407,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,666. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

