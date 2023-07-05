Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $371.75. 8,890,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,835,398. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.42 and a 200 day moving average of $324.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

