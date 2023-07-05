Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE:MKL traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,363.58. 5,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,333.12. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.