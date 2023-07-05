Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $206.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,580. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.