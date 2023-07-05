Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJH traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $260.39. 432,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.