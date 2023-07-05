Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $211.12. 1,204,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,662. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

