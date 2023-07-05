HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

NYSE HCA opened at $297.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,699 shares of company stock worth $2,714,379. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

