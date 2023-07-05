Head to Head Review: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) versus Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akamai Technologies and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 5 7 0 2.46 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $101.06, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 12.50% 14.63% 7.60% Future FinTech Group -56.74% -19.87% -16.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Future FinTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 3.82 $523.67 million $2.86 31.71 Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.84 -$13.63 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

