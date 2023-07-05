Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.98 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $25.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,260,189,630 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,929.04434 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04886694 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $22,748,866.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

