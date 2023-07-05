Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,139.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

