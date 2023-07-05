Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

HSIC stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.