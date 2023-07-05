Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

