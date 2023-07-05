Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 3.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $174.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.