Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises 0.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

