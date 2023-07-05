HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. StockNews.com raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 769,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

