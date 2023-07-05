HNI (NYSE:HNI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Up 1.5 %

HNI stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. HNI has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,153,000 after buying an additional 545,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.