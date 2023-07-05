Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up approximately 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

