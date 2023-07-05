Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Horizen has a market cap of $124.51 million and $13.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00029103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00107721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,867,256 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

