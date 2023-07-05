Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
