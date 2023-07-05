Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,542.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 755 ($9.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

