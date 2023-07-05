Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.43. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 2,883,387 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $798.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.