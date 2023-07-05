Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Head to Head Contrast

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 LivaNova 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.95%. LivaNova has a consensus target price of $64.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hyperfine and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 22.44 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -2.44 LivaNova $1.02 billion 2.68 -$86.25 million ($1.54) -33.12

Hyperfine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyperfine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% LivaNova -7.83% 10.40% 5.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivaNova beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It also engages in research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

