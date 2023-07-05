IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as low as C$3.43. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 599,623 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Free Report ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$305.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.05616 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

