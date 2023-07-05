iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.01 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00004370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $96.01 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.39 or 1.00017350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.38446073 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,451,098.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

