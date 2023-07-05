IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Up 19.3%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Free Report) shares traded up 19.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77. 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

