Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Update

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at $77,537,289.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at $77,537,289.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,983 shares of company stock worth $11,954,376. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 409,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.