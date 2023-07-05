Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 1,371 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 2,513,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,517,500. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

