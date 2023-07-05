Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 47,277 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 512.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,539. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

