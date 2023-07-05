Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,898. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

