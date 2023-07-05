Index Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for about 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 215,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Further Reading

