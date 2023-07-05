Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 170.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,813,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,277 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,192,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,009,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DISV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,015 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

