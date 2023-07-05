Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 269.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,878 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,615,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 578,207 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,491,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 658,409 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:DFIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,434 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

