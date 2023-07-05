Index Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. 402,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

